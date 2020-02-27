Wayfair Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.62 (-133.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.53B (+25.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.