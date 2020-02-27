FCC seeking wireless fines over location sharing - WSJ

The FCC is looking to draw hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from top U.S. wireless carriers after an investigation found the companies failed to safeguard critical data about customers' real-time locations, the WSJ reports.

AT&T (T -2.3% ), Verizon (VZ -2% ), T-Mobile (TMUS -1.1% ) and Sprint (S -1.2% ) are set to receive notices of apparent liability, a step in a process that could include company protests and a possible eventual collection of fines from the Justice Dept.

The companies reportedly continued sharing subscriber coordinates even after they told Congress they were cutting out middleman companies from those data feeds.

The FCC hasn't offered settlements in the investigation, according to the report.