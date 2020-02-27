Boeing will cover payments for MAX engines, supplier Safran says

Boeing (BA -4.3% ) has agreed to cover payments for jet engines made for the grounded 737 MAX, easing the burden of the production delay on supplier CFM, the joint venture of General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY).

Executives at Safran disclosed the Boeing agreement, reached this week, during the French company's earnings conference call today.

"All the engines which are going to be delivered in 2020 will be fully paid, net paid," Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin said, adding that Boeing will cover payments for engines that were delivered in 2019, many of which have been stuck on MAX planes that Boeing assembled but cannot deliver.

Normally, CFM gets paid as the engines are produced but does not get its final payment until the plane is delivered to an airline.

Safran executives, who previously warned the MAX production halt would hurt the company's cash flow by ~€100M/month, said the new deal with Boeing would "reset" the cash flow problem.

GE and Safran evenly split revenues from the CFM partnership, but GE has not said how the change would impact its outlook.