TMX Group (OTC:TMXXF) said a technical halt remains in effect for the rest of the day on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the TSX Venture, and TSX Alpha.

At 1:50 PM ET, TMX Group said it would continue to investigate a problem with order entry on TSX and TSX Alpha, then at 2:01 PM announced a technical halt on TSX, TSXV, and TSX Alpha.

At 2:00 PM, TMX said the Montreal Exchange will halt trading on all equity derivative instruments and place them in a pre-opening state.