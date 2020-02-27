Apple roundup: New iPad accessory, Chinese app deadline

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will release an iPad keyboard featuring a built-in trackpad this year, according to The Information sources.

Sources say the tech giant is currently preparing for mass production of the keyboard.

The new accessory will likely launch at the same time as the new iPad Pro model, which is expected later this year.

In other AAPL news, the company has set a June 30 deadline for app developers to comply with China's laws surrounding mobile games.

The regulations require developers wanting to charge for content or in-app purchases to obtain a license from the country's censors.