Odeon's Bove goes full bear on Fannie, Freddie

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) slides 6.3% and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) drops 7.3% after Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove cuts his ratings on the government-sponsored enterprises to Sell from Hold.

He downgraded the stocks after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria gave a speech on Wednesday that didn't answer many of the questions that the audience and Bove had on the government's plan to release the GSEs from government conservatorship.

Calabria estimates that the companies will be taken out of conservatorship in 2021 and possibly make public offerings in 2022.

In his speeches and interviews has never provided "an economic rationale as to why these companies are attractive investments," Bove writes. "Moreover, he is allowing them to use accounting techniques that appear to be highly suspicious and this is not attractive to potential investors."

Bove recommends buying junior preferreds instead of their common stock.