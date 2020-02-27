Apache tops oil and gas names after cutting its losses on Alpine High

Apache (APA +2.7% ) bucks the trend of big oil and gas sector losers today after reporting a surprise Q4 profit and plans to shift capital away from its disappointing Alpine High project in the face of falling oil prices.

"In terms of capital allocation, Alpine High will receive minimal to no funding, and we are shifting some capital from Permian oil projects to Egypt, which is better insulated from weak oil prices due to production sharing contracts," CEO John Christmann said on today's earnings conference call.

"When Alpine High was announced in 2016, we had great hope for what it could mean for Apache, [but] in the end, a number of factors were problematic at Alpine High," the CEO said, citing sharply lower prices for gas and gas byproducts as well as a lack of infrastructure.

As recently as last May, Apache said that investors did not "have an appreciation for the potential cash flow generation from the liquids play at Alpine High."

Apache said it is drilling a second well on Suriname's Block 58 and is "encouraged by what we've seen so far," with plans for a third and likely a fourth exploratory well.

Apache executives also said the company sees the need for a "permanent reduction" in headcount in response to slowing shale activity.