Kimco gets new $2.0B credit agreement

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) closes on a new $2.0B unsecured revolving credit facilities, replacing its existing $2.25B revolving credit facility.

The new facility is expandable to $2.75B and is scheduled to mature on March 17, 2024, plus two options to extend the maturity date by six months each.

Interest on borrowings under the credit agreement accrues at a spread to LIBOR (currently 0.775%), or at the company's option, a spread (currently 0.0%) the the base rate defined in the credit agreement. In either case, the rate fluctuates with changes in Kimco's senior debt ratings.