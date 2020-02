Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) names Andrew E. Witt interim CEO and president after current CLNC CEO and President Kevin P. Traenkle steps down on Feb. 29.

Witt is managing director and chief operating officer of global credit, at Colony Capital, CLNC's external manager.

"Now that the Portfolio Bifurcation Plan is in-place and the company is well positioned for future growth, I am going to step down as CEO and President of the Company effective February 29th," said Traenke in a statement.