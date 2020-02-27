Trade Desk +4.8% as Q4 platform spend tops $1B

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is rebounding somewhat from today's drop, up 4.8% in immediate postmarket action, after it solidly beat expectations with its Q4 earnings.

Quarterly total platform spend topped $1B for the first time, capping a record spend for 2019 of $3.1B.

Revenues grew 34.5% for the quarter, to $215.9M (and helped drive full-year 39% growth to $661M).

Net income jumped to $50.9M from $39.4M on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP net income rose to $71.6M from $51.1M.

EBITDA rose to $83.5M from $67.1M.

Omnichannel solutions were a strategic focus, the company says. In channel spend highlights (full 2019 compared to 2018): Connected TV grew about 137%; Audio grew more than 185%; Mobile video grew more than 50%; Mobile in-app grew more than 67%.

For Q1, it's targeting revenue of $169M (above consensus for $160M) and EBITDA of $35M. For the full year, it's targeting total gross spend of at least $4.24B; revenue of $863M (above an expected $860.8M); and EBITDA of $259M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release