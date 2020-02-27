Beyond Meat slips after penny Q4 loss

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reports revenue jumped 212% to $98.5M in Q4.

Gross profit soared to 34.0% sales vs. 25.0% a year ago off the sales leverage.

Net income was -$0.5M vs. -$7.5M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA arrived at $9.5M vs. -$3.8M last year and the consensus mark of $5.8M.

Looking ahead, Beyond Meat anticipates FY20 revenue of $490M to $510M vs. $486M consensus and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue close to the 2019 level. Gross margin is seen landing in a range of 33% to 35% for the full year.

Shares of Beyond Meat are down 0.40% in AH trading to $105.72.

