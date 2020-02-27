Monster Beverage show margin improvement in Q4

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reports case sales were up to 8.8% in Q4 and average net sales per case improved to $9.55 from $9.43. The comparison to a year ago was impacted by some customers pulling purchases forward last year in anticipation of the November 1, 2018 price increase.

Gross margin was 60.0% of sales vs. 59.8% consensus and 59.7% a year ago,

Operating income came in at $317.1M vs. $306.5M a year ago. Operating margin was 31.2% of sales vs. 33.2% a year ago.

Monster says it purchased 4.1M shares during Q4 under its repurchase program at an average price of $55.75 per share.

MNST is flat in AH trading,

