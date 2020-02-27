Applied Opto logs Q4 beat with light guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has dipped 1.2% in immediate after-hours reaction to its Q4 beat on top and bottom lines, alongside dim guidance for the first quarter.

Revenues fell 17% to $48.7M, but rose sequentially again from Q3's $46.1M.

Gross margin rose to 27.6% from 24.7% a year ago.

Net loss widened on a GAAP basis to $35.4M from a loss of $8.6M a year ago; non-GAAP net loss widened to $3.6M from a year-ago loss of $0.5M.

"Looking ahead, while we expect a continued soft cable TV environment, coupled with typical seasonal patterns and the effects of the coronavirus, to impact our near-term results, we expect this to be partially offset by growth in our datacenter and telecom segments driven by datacenter upgrades and 5G related sales," says CEO Thompson Lin.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $43M-$47M (light of expectations for $49.8M), gross margin of 23-25%, and EPS (non-GAAP) of -$0.34 to -$0.41 (worse than expected -$0.21).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release