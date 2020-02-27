Colony Credit reports Colony Capital to dispose of management pact

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) reports Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), its outside external manager, plans to enter an agreement with CLNC and/or other third parties to dispose of Colony Capital's management agreement with CLNC, subject to CLNC's consent.

The transaction could take the form of an internalization of CLNC's management, a sale of CLNY's management agreement with the company, or a similar transaction that would dispose of the management agreement.

Q4 non-GAAP EPS of 37 cents increases from 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.

GAP net book value per share of $16.49 at Dec. 31, 2019 and undepreciated book value per share of $17.81 at the same date.

Board authorizes stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $300M of its outstanding class A common stock until March 31, 2021.

Q4 net interest income of $25.7M vs. $25.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total expenses of $82.7M fell from $158.4M a year earlier.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

