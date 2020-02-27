Nat gas prices plunge amid shift toward milder temperature trends

Natural gas futures (NYSEARCA:UNG) settled -4.6% to roughly four-year lows at $1.72/MMBtu, with traders anticipating mild winter temperatures, steady production and weaker demand because of the coronavirus to result in a glut.

Natural Gas Intelligence reported a large milder shift in one of the major weather models overnight was responsible for sending natural gas prices tumbling.

The European model reportedly showed "big milder trends" overnight, with "not nearly as much cold air into the northern U.S. March 5-8 by seeing a weather system over southern Canada only providing a minor glancing blow," according to NatGasWeather.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency reported weekly domestic nat gas supplies fell by a slightly less than expected 143B cf, but total stocks still stand at 2,200 trillion cf, up 637B cf from a year ago and 179B cf above the five-year average.

Among gas-focused equities, EQT +8.7% after its Q4 earnings results and a restructure of its Equitrans affiliates, but others closed lower: CHK -15.7% , AR -10.7% , GPOR -9.9% , SWN -7.8% , COG -7.8% , DNR -7.7% , CRK -3% , RRC -1.8% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ