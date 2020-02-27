AMC +11.7% after strong Q4 bucks box-office trend

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has moved up 11.7% after hours, adding to a regular-session gain, after its adjusted EPS beat expectations for Q4 amid modest revenue growth against an overall box-office decline.

The company swung to a GAAP net loss of $13.5M vs. year-ago net income of $170.6M - affected by about $84.3M in impairments of long-lived assets, and $9.6M in a derivative remeasurement. And the year-ago quarter included $165.5M in income tied to derivative remeasurement.

On a normalized basis, net income rose 106% to $38.9M. Adjusted EBITDA rose 11.6% to $269.1M.

"In the fourth quarter, AMC once again vastly outperformed the rest of the U.S. theater industry, among other metrics by a stunning 607 basis points on admissions revenue per screen," says CEO Adam Aron. "It was the seventh consecutive quarter that AMC added market share in the United States."

Net cash from operations was $368.8M (up 75.5% as adjusted); adjusted free cash flow was $303.1M, up $185.7M from the year before.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release