Farfetch +5% after posting blistering sales growth

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) reports revenue rose 96% to $382M in Q4 and gross merchandise volume increased 59% to $740M.

Gross margin jumped to 48.2% of sales vs. 46.1% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at -$17.9M vs. -$25.1M consensus.

The online retailer ended the quarter with 2.07M active consumers.

"As we move into 2020, we remain uniquely positioned to capture the lion’s share of the $100 billion incremental opportunity in online luxury," says CEO Jose Neves.

Looking ahead, Farfetch sees full-year 2020 GMV growth of 40% to 45% and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $70M to $80M vs. -$66M consensus.

Shares of Farfetch are up 5.15% AH to $10.00.

