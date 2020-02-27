Main Street Capital Q4 total investment income rises 2%

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q4 net investment income of 62 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 60 cents and declined from 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net investment income of $39.2M fell from $42.1M a year ago, primarily from higher operating expenses, which was partly offset by an increase in total investment income.

Q4 total investment income of $60.6M beats the consensus estimate of $59.5M and up 2% from $59.3M in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to a $1.6M increase in dividend income from investment portfolio equity investments, partly offset by a $0.2M decrease in interest income.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $16.0M, or 25 cents per share, increased 68% Y/Y.

Net asset value at Dec. 31, 2019 fell from $24.09 at the end of 2018.

Conference call on Feb. 28 at 10:00 AM ET.

