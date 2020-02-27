Bed Bath & Beyond to cut 500 jobs as part of restructuring

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announces a restructuring program includes a reorganization and simplification of its field operations, significant reduction in management positions across the business and outsourcing of several functions.

The restructuring will include a workforce reduction impacting approximately 500 positions. Bed Bath & Beyond says it's removing duplicate jobs and cutting certain middle layers of store management.

The overall restructuring program is expected to reduce annual SG&A expense by ~$85M.

CEO Mark Tritton says the actions will reset BBBY's cost structure, allowing the retailer to re-establish its authority in the home space.

BBBY -2.72% after hours to $10.00.

Source: Press Release