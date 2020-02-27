Stocks end near day's lows, plunging firmly into correction territory

The stock market extended this week's rout in a volatile trading, as investors accelerated their exit from risk exposure due to rising uncertainty about the effects of the coronavirus on business and the economy.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all fell roughly 4.5%, closing near their lows of the day and more than 10% below their recent highs, a decline known as a correction.

The S&P ended well below its 200-day moving average (3,047), a negative technical development that raises the risk of further follow-through on the downside.

Volatility measures are also soaring, as the Vix surged 42% to its highest level since December 2018.

The impact of the virus to global supply chains or consumer spending remains uncertain, but Goldman Sachs warned there could be no earnings growth for U.S. companies in 2020 if the virus becomes widespread.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors fell more than 3.3%, with health care falling the least and real estate (-5.6%) and energy (-5.3%) the most.

WTI April crude oil settled -3.4% to $47.09/bbl, the lowest front-month contract finish since early January 2019.

Equity investors also watched the U.S. Treasury market, which ended with the two-year yield dropping 5 bps to 1.10% and the 10-year yield shedding a basis point to 1.30%.