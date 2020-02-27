Wells Fargo settles with SEC over single-inverse ETF investments

In another settlement with its regulators, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) agrees to pay $35M to settle charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network failed to supervise investment advisers and registere representatives who recommended single-inverse ETF investments to retail investors.

The amount of the penalty will go to affected investors. Wells Fargo settled without admitting or denying the SEC's findings.

The SEC also alleged that the company lacked adequate compliance policies and procedures with respect to the suitability of those recommendations.