Ladder Capital originates $858M of loans in Q4

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Q4 core EPS of 40 cents beats consensus by a penny and compares with 38 cents in Q3 and 45 cents in Q4 2018.

Q4 net interest income of $26.9M vs. $30.9M in Q3 and $41.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Originated $858M of loans in Q4 and sold $456M of loans, generating $15M of core gains in the quarter.

Acquired $6M of net leased commercial real estate properties in Q4.

LADR slips 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

