Elliott nears deal for two Evergy board seats - Bloomberg

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is expected to announce a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management next Monday that includes the appointment of two new directors to its board, Bloomberg reports.

The settlement also calls for a special committee to conduct a review of the company to find ways to improve shareholder returns, according to the report.

Elliott, which disclosed a $760M stake in Evergy last month, has been seeking new leadership develop a plan to invest more in critical infrastructure, cut costs and grow its network.