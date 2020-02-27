Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio rises at 4.3% rate in January

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increases at an annualized rate of 4.3% in January to $2.34T.

Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $25.8B in January, representing 57% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.

Aggregate unpaid principal balance of Freddie's mortgage-related portfolio decreased by $10.5B during the month.

Single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased to 0.60% from 0.63% in December; multifamily delinquency rate remains flat at 0.08% in January.

Measure of exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $3M in January; duration gap averaged 0 months.