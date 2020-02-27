Service Properties, Sonesta restructure arrangements

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Sonesta International Hotels will exit all 39 extended stay hotels managed by Sonesta and SVC will get a 34% ownership stake in Sonesta as part of a restructuring of their business arrangements.
The 39 extended stay hotels currently require aggregate minimum returns of $49.5M; as the hotels are sold, rebranded, or repurposed, SVC's annual minimum returns due from Sonesta will decrease the amount allocated to each hotel.
Sonesta will continue to manage 14 full-service hotels owned by SVC and the annual minimum returns due for these hotels will be reduced to $69.0M from $99.0M.
The amended management agreements require that 5% of hotel gross revenue be escrowed for future capital expenditures as FF&E Reserves, subject to available cash flow after payment of SVC’s minimum returns.
The initial expiration dates of the management agreements for SVC’s full-service hotels located in Chicago, IL, and Irvine, CA, and managed by Sonesta were amended to align with the remainder of the Sonesta portfolio and now expire in January 2037.
