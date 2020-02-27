Oxy Petroleum little changed after mixed Q4 results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +0.2% after-hours after reporting a larger than expected Q4 loss but a 41% Y/Y increase in revenues.

On an unadjusted basis, Occidental reported a Q4 net loss of $1.34B, including charges of ~$1B related to the company's Western Midstream stake sale and $656M in severance and other costs stemming from the Anadarko deal, compared with a $706M profit in the year-earlier quarter.

Q4 total production volume roughly doubled to 1.4M boe/day, exceeding the midpoint of guidance by 78K boe/day, from 700K boe/day a year ago; Permian Basin production of 476K boe/day topped the midpoint of guidance by 22K boe/day.

"We are advancing toward achieving our divestiture target of $15B and repaid $7B of debt within five months of closing the Anadarko acquisition," President and CEO Vicki Hollub says.