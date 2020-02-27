IQiyi beats high revenue consensus in Q4

IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) topped high-end revenue estimates with solid gains in its Q4 earnings, where it also logged a better-than-expected loss, but (as with parent Baidu) issued modest Q1 guidance.

Shares are down 0.3% after hours.

Revenues rose 7% to 7.5B yuan (about $1.1B), paced by strong core membership services that were mitigated by drops in online advertising the company blamed on Chinese macro issues.

It narrowed operating loss to 2.5B yuan (about $363.2M) from a year-ago loss of 3.3B yuan.

And attributable net loss narrowed to 2.5B yuan (about $358.2M) from a year-ago loss of 3.5B yuan.

Total subscribers rose to 106.9M on Dec. 31, vs. a prior-year 87.4M; of those subscribers, 98.9% were paying members.

Revenue breakout: Membership services, 3.9B yuan (up 21%); Online advertising services, 1.9B yuan (down 15%); Content distribution, 878M yuan (up 68%); Other, 874.4M yuan (down 21%).

For Q1, it expects net revenues of 7.1B-7.52B yuan ($1.02B-$1.08B), a 2-8% year-over-year increase.

Conference call to come at 7 p.m. ET.

Press release