MBIA swings to Q4 loss on Puerto Rico exposures

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Q4 adjusted net loss per share of $1.25 misses the average analyst estimate for a loss of 59 cents per share.

Compares with adjusted EPS of $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The decline was mostly due to greater losses and loss adjustment expenses at its National Public Finance Guarantee unit related to its Puerto exposures.

"Progress on resolving our remaining Puerto Rico exposures remains challenging and is our highest priority," said MBIA CEO Bill Fallon in a statement. "We also believe that purchasing MBIA common shares at favorable prices continues to be a reliable way to enhance shareholder value."

Q4 total revenue of $28M improved from negative $28M in the year-ago quarter.

Reported book value per share of $10.40 at 2019-end fell from $12.46 at 2018-end.

Conference call on Feb. 28 at 8:00 AM ET.

