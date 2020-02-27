Live Nation up after Q4 beats, upbeat outlook

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) topped expectations for adjusted operating income and revenues with its Q4 report, and gave a sunny outlook for the concert year ahead.

Shares are up 1.3% after hours.

Concert revenue grew by 13% and concert attendance of 98M was up 5%, helping to drive overall revenue to an 11% gain ($2.89B overall).

Adjusted operating income also marked a double-digit gain, to $943M.

Event-related deferred revenue rose 10% to $1.2B as of year-end.

Revenue breakout: Concerts, $2.32B (up 13% at constant currency); Ticketing, $450.6M (up 3%); Sponsorship & Advertising, $152.2M (up 29%); Other/eliminations, -$3.9M.

Looking ahead to 2020, "we believe that our double-digit fan and show count growth so far this year against a backdrop of very high artist activity across all venue types and markets sets up our flywheel to deliver another year of strong global growth," says CEO Michael Rapino.

For 2020 shows, 38M tickets have been sold (up 10%), and confirmed arena, stadium and amphitheater show count is up 30%.

