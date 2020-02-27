Gulfport Energy misses Q4 expectations, will restate Q3 results

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) -5.6% after-hours as it misses estimates for both Q4 earnings and revenues, and says it is restating its financial statements for the three months and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019.

Gulfport said in a new 10-K filing that a routine year-end financial review found an error related to the transfer of certain unevaluated leasehold costs to the amortization base, prompting it to conclude that the error resulted from a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting.

As a result of the restatement, Gulfport said it is now reporting a Q3 net loss of $484.8M, greater than the originally reported $48.7M net loss; on a per share basis, the company reported a net loss of $3.04, higher than the originally reported $0.31 loss.