Goldman Sachs BDC gets a better rate on its revolving credit

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) amends its senior secured revolving credit facility agreement with Trust Bank (NYSE:TFC) that reduces its interest rate and extends its maturity.

Interest rate is reduced to LIBOR +1.875% from LIBOR + 2.00% and maturity date is extended to Feb. 25, 2025 from Feb. 21, 2023.

Once GSBD's merger with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending is closed, the size of the revolving credit agreement will be increased to $1.695B from $795M and its accordion feature will be increased to up to $2.25B from up to $1.0B.