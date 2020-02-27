Kingsway Financial restates 2018 results after audit

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) again restates results from the first three quarters of 2018 to reflect adjustments identified during the course of its audit for that year.

Operating expenses for 2018 were restated to $54.4M vs. $54.0M reported in its March 14, 2019 press release.

Operating loss for the year was restated to $2.29M vs. $1.13M loss reported.

Loss from continuing operations was restated to $22.3M vs. $20.7M loss reported.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was restated to $30.7M vs. $26.7M reported.