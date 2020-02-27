Southwestern Energy sees lower capex, higher production in 2020

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) +9.2% after-hours as Q4 earnings came in solidly ahead of expectations, while revenues fell 36% Y/Y to $745M.

Q4 production fell 11% Y/Y to 208B cfe, but oil output increased 38% to 1.486M bbls and natural gas liquids gained 21% to 6.609M bbls.

The company says it brought 113 wells to sales during the year, above the high end of guidance, while spending less capital due to operational efficiencies.

Southwestern says it plans 2020 capital spending of $860M-$940M, 20% below 2019 levels, and anticipates additional well cost reductions of 10%, averaging $730 per lateral ft. for all wells to sales, including dry gas and liquids-rich areas.

FY 2020 total production is forecast to rise ~9% Y/Y to 830B-865B cfe, driven primarily by investment in southwest Appalachia, with oil and natural gas liquids increasing 25% and 10%, respectively.

The company says it reaffirms its capability and commitment to achieve free cash flow neutrality by year-end 2020 through operational efficiencies, cost reductions, well outperformance and hedge program benefits.