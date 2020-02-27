NeoPhotonics +5.5% after solid revenues, guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 5.5% postmarket after its Q4 revenues easily cleared analyst expectations and the company issued healthy guidance in a tough macro environment.

Revenues grew 13% Y/Y and 12% sequentially, to $103.4M, and gross margin rose to 30.9% on a non-GAAP basis.

It cut operating expenses to $26.9M from $29.2M.

The company swung to a net profit of $2.07M from a year-ago loss of $6.73M.

Cash from operations was $16M, up from Q3's $9M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $83M-$90M (vs. consensus for $84.6M), gross margin (non-GAAP) of 28-32%, opex of $22M-$23M and EPS of $0.00 to $0.10 (above expectations for -$0.02).

