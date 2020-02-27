Gardner Denver +2.1% amid move to S&P 500

Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE:GDI) is up 2.1% postmarket after word that it's moving into the S&P 500, a function of its bigger size in a transaction with Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR).

Ingersoll-Rand is spinning off its industrial segment, which will be merged with Gardner Denver, and the "old" Ingersoll-Rand will be renamed Trane Technologies (TT) - whcih will remain in the S&P 500.

Then Gardner Denver will change name and ticker to Ingersoll-Rand (IR).

Gardner Denver's new S&P 500 spot is being vacated by Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), which is moving into the MidCap 400. Cimarex is up 0.7% after hours.