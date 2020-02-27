EOG Resources plans more production in 2020, sets capex at $6.3B-6.7B

  • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) -1.2% after-hours after easily beating Q4 earnings estimates but missing on revenues while increasing its quarterly dividend by 30% to $0.375.
  • EOG says Q4 crude oil volumes rose 8% Y/Y to 468.9K bbl/day, which was above the midpoint of its target range, while natural gas liquids and natural gas volumes increased by 17% and 15%, respectively; total volumes rose 11% Y/Y to 850.3K boe/day.
  • Q4 lease and well costs fell 13%, transportation costs fell 5%, and depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses slid 6%, all on a per-unit basis.
  • For FY 2020, EOG projects capital spending of $6.3B-6.7B, with slightly less capital to raising oil production than in 2019 and more capital to fund new high-quality drilling potential and high-return infrastructure to further lower its cost structure and environmental footprint.
  • EOG says it expects to complete ~800 net wells in 2020 compared with 750 net wells in 2019.
  • EOG says its capital program supports 10-14% growth in crude oil production in 2020 and funds dividend payments with net cash from operating activities at less than $50/bbl oil.
