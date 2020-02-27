Sangamo +39% on gene therapy deal with Biogen

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is up 39.4% after hours following the signing of a gene therapy deal with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

The two have agreed on broad collaboration for gene therapies in neurology, with an initial focus on ST-501 for tauopathies including Alzheimer’s disease, ST-502 for synucleinopathies including Parkinson’s disease, and a neuromuscular target.

The deal also has exclusive rights for nine additional, undisclosed neurological targets.

Biogen will pay Sangamo $350M up front, including license fees and equity investment in Sangamo stock, and Sangamo is eligible to get up to $2.37B in potential milestones along with royalties on potential commercial sales.