J&J told to pay $9M in talc cancer jury ruling

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) today was ordered by a Florida jury to pay $9M to a plaintiff who blamed asbestos-tainted talc for her cancer, the latest court loss for the company in litigation over its baby powder.

The jurors in Miami concluded that asbestos in baby powder used by the 82-year old woman over her lifetime contributed to the development of her mesothelioma.

Earlier this month, a New Jersey jury told J&J to pay $750M in punitive damages to four people, but a judge later reduced the award to $186.5M.

The company still faces nearly 18K lawsuits related to its iconic baby powder.