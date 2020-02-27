Biohaven Pharma wins FDA approval for migraine treatment

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) +7.8% after-hours on news the Food and Drug Administration approved its Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine in adults.

The company says a single 75 mg oral dose of the pill can provide fast pain relief, return patients to normal function within one hour and deliver sustained efficacy that lasts up to 48 hours for many patients.

Biohaven hopes rimegepant's oral use and its dual applicatio will help it stand out from rival drugs, as most other calcitonin gene-related peptide inhibitors approved for migraine prevention are administered by injections.