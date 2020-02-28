Governments are cracking down on coronavirus quarantine breakers

Governments trying to control coronavirus are punishing residents and visitors hiding key details about their activities and flouting quarantine orders, WSJ writes.

Singapore this week charged a Chinese couple under the Infectious Diseases Act. If convicted, they face prison terms of up to six months, fines of up to $7,150, or both.

Singapore also revoked a man's permanent-resident status for defying a stayhome notice.

In Hong Kong, two residents were charged last week for violating a two-week self-quarantine rule after returning from China. If convicted, they face a maximum fine of $3,200 and up to six months in prison.

In Taipei, authorities have fined 67 people who broke quarantine measures.

Israelis caught violating a mandatory home quarantine for travelers who have recently visited East Asia face up to seven years in prison. On Thursday, the Health Ministry asked citizens to report quarantine violators.