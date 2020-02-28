The latest coronavirus developments

Live updating coronavirus map

New Zealand confirmed its first case, a traveler who arrived from Iran.

Lithuania reported its first case, a woman returning from Verona, Italy.

Nigeria reported the first case in sub-Saharan Africa.

Sacramento: Three students living in dormitories at UC Davis were placed in isolation after one showed “mild” symptoms of the virus.

China: "The extended disruption from efforts to contain Covid-19 means that China’s economy is already in the midst of the deepest contraction in at least two decades. And the potential hit to foreign demand and supply chains from the global spread of the virus risks dampening the subsequent recovery."

Baidu warned Q1 revenues would drop 5-13% due to coronavirus issues.

Tokyo: Disneyland and DisneySea will close for the next two weeks, starting on Saturday.

Hyundai has suspended production at a factory in Ulsan, South Korea, after a worker tested positive.

Some Caribbean countries are turning away cruise ships.

After three weeks in quarantine, all Diamond Princess passengers are now off the ship.

Beijing: Supermarkets must allow an average of two square meters per customer.