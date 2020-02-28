Cisco begins new round of layoffs

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) has started a new round of job cuts as "part of an ongoing process of aligning our investments and resources to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners," WSJ reports.

The company, which has around 75,000 employees, declined to say how many people were affected or what roles they hold.

Earlier this month, Cisco said it expects revenue to drop between 1.5% and 3.5% in its current quarter, on top of a 3.5% Y/Y drop in revenue for the company's fiscal second quarter, which ended Jan. 25.