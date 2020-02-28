Stocks head for worst week since financial crisis

"The path of this scourge is unknown, therefore you can't know the economic impact. You can roll the dice but it's a guess," said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners.

On that note, stock sentiment swung wildly overnight, with DJIA futures plunging as much as 600 points to pare losses back to 100 points . As of 3:45 a.m., U.S. stock futures were off 0.9% .

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all entered correction territory on Thursday, as well as European stocks and seven major Asia-Pacific markets.