Magellan Health Q4 earnings up 174%

Magellan Health Services (MGLN) Q4 results:
Revenues: $1,802.7M (-2.3%); Managed care and other: $1,292.3M (+7.0%); PBM: $510.3M (-19.9%).
Net Income: $20.6M (+173.6%); EPS: $0.84 (+172.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: $30.8M; non-GAAP EPS: $1.24.
CF Ops: $115.8M (-29.7%).
2020 guidance: Revenue: $7B - 7.4B; net income: $42M - 62M; EPS: $1.69 - 2.49; non-GAAP net income: $83M - 103M; non-GAAP EPS: $3.34 - 4.14 vs. $4.70 S&P Capital IQ consensus.
