Foot Locker -2% after sales miss

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reports comparable sales fell 1.6% in Q4 to miss the consensus estimate for a 1.2% drop.

Total sales were down 2.2% during the quarter to $2.221B. "While we had leading positions in key on-trend footwear styles, this was not enough to offset softer than expected demand during the compressed holiday season, a very promotional marketplace for apparel, and tougher launch comparisons," says Foot Locker CEO Richard Johnson.

Gross margin arrived in at 31.5% of sales vs. 32.1% consensus and 32.4% a year ago. The margin rate fell after the company took actions during the quarter to manage slower moving items.

Operating margin fell 40 bps to 10.5% of sales to match the consensus estimate.

Shares of Foot Locker are down 1.70% premarket to $32.99.

