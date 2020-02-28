Target Hospitality issues light 2020 guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) tightens its 2019 guidance range and issues an outlook for 2020.

The company expects 2019 revenue of between $318M and $323M vs. $322M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $157M to $159M is anticipated.

For 2020, Target Hospitality sees revenue between $307M and $317M vs. $321M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of between $140M and $150M.

CEO update: "We closed 2019 with solid momentum in our core business, providing us with favorable tailwinds as we move through 2020. We remain focused on capturing attractive margins and significant cash generation, which will allow Target to further execute on our strategy of growing the Company through disciplined capital allocation."

