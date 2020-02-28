Wayfair -8% after profit miss

Wayfair (NYSE:W) reports its active customer count rose 33.9% to 20.3M in Q4. Orders per customer were 1.86 during the quarter vs. 1.85 a year ago and orders delivered rose 27.1% to 11.2M. The average order size fell to $226 from $227.

Revenue from the U.S. business during the quarter was 2.14B vs. $2.13B consensus. Revenue from the international business came in at $393.5M vs. $373M consensus.

Gross margin was 22.8% of sales vs. 22.3% consensus.

The company ended the quarter with cash of $1.1B.

Wayfair still sees growth on the plate. "While already operating at a run rate in excess of $10B in annual net revenue, we have barely scratched the surface of our total addressable market and are only just beginning to reap the benefits of our large strategic investments across North America and Europe," says CEO Niraj Shah.

The online retailer is expected to update guidance during the earnings call.

Shares of Wayfair are down 8.03% in premarket action to $64.70.

Previously: Wayfair EPS misses by $0.18, revenue in-line (Feb. 28)