Digital Realty shareholders approve InterXion deal

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) shareholders approve all proposals related to the pending merger with InterXion (NYSE:INXN).

The two companies also received all regulatory approvals required with the last approval coming from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Digital Realty expects to accept the validly tendered InterXion shares from the tender offer as early as March 9, 2020.

The offer is conditioned upon receiving at least 80% of the outstanding InterXion shares through the tender offer. If less than 80% but more than 66 2/3% of InterXion shares are tendered in the initial offering period, Digital Realty may elect to reduce the minimum condition to 66 2/3%.

