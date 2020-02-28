Service Properties Trust Q4 comparable RevPAR slips 0.2%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Q4 normalized FFO per share of 92 cents matches consensus and increased from 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $580.9M beats the $566.3M consensus and rose 5.5% Y/Y.

Q4 comparable RevPar declined 0.2% Y/Y due in part to occupancy declines from 15 hotels under renovation; average daily rate decreased 2.1% to $122.55.

Q4 comparable RevPAR for non-renovation hotels increased by 0.3%.

Q4 adjusted EBITDAre of $227.0M jumped 52% Y/Y.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

