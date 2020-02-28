Emerson ups expected Q2 coronavirus sales hit to $100M-$150M

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) -2.9% pre-market after saying it expects the coronavirus to reduce FQ2 sales by $100M-$150M, more than its estimate of $75M-$100M just two weeks ago.

In an SEC filing, Emerson says it expects to revenue half of the lost revenue later in the fiscal year, but "the longer the coronavirus endures, the lower the likelihood of sales recovery this year."

Emerson says all its key facilities in China currently are operational at an average production capacity of ~85%, and more than 95% of its supply chain in the country has restarted production, with current average capacity of ~57%, although "logistics still present a challenge."